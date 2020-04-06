Two country stars have paid heartfelt tribute to an icon.

In lieu of the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards, which have been postponed, performers gathered together virtually on Sunday in the name of country music for ACM Presents: Our Country. During the TV special, beloved country artists entertained fans while everyone remained at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Among those artists were Darius Rucker and Brad Paisley, who paid tribute to the late Kenny Rogers by performing two of his career hits, "Lucille" and "The Gambler."

"Alright Darius, I know you love Kenny, didn't you," Paisley said to Rucker via video chat.

"Yes, I do. He's the reason I'm sitting here," the fellow singer responded. With that, they launched into their joint version of the beloved songs from Rogers, who died last month at 81 years old.

"The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81," the Grammy-winning star's rep confirmed in a statement in March. "Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family."