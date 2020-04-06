In need of some quality Hamilton content? Just you wait…

On Sunday, Lin-Manuel Miranda made one lucky Hamilton fan's day with an epic surprise. After learning that Aubrey, a 9-year-old superfan from Florida, plans to see the hit Broadway play were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Tony winner decided to bring Hamilton to her via video chat.

In fact, John Krasinski was the mastermind behind the amazing performance. During an episode of his new YouTube show Some Good News, The Office alum came across a tweet from Aubrey's mom that set the whole thing in motion.

"@Lin_Manuel We were supposed to see Hamilton in Jacksonville tonight—DD's 9th bday present (seeing Hamilton has been her dream since we saw her 1st Broadway show last year), but we're home watching Mary Poppins Returns instead. At least we're safe & healthy," the tweet read.

To make up for Audrey's spoiled birthday plans, John had the adorable kiddo on his show and gifted her and her mom tickets to see Hamilton in New York once it's safe to do so.