There's a revenge dress and there's a breakup dress...

It's safe to say that Bachelorette star Clare Crawley had one of the most memorable breakup dresses in Bachelor Nation history.

When she was a contestant on The Bachelor in 2014, the 39-year-old star made jaws drop when she called things off with Juan Pablo Galavis.

As many fans will remember, Crawley stood up for herself and told the 38-year-old lead exactly how she felt during the finale.

"Do you know how I feel? Do you know when I made my decision?" the soccer star asked the blonde beauty.

"It doesn't matter to me," she responded, as she started to walk away from him. "I lost respect for you. Because, I'll tell you what, I thought I knew what kind of man you were, what you just made me go through, I would never want my children having a father like you."