by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Apr. 9, 2020 4:00 AM

The 2020 Coachella Music Festival may not be kicking off this weekend, but fear not—there are still ways to bring the desert home to you. 

In light of growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, festival organizers faced the music last month and postponed this year's gathering to mid-October. So to quench our collective thirst for celeb sightings (Vanessa Hudgens' flower crowns will be sorely missed), we're reliving what went down at Coachella exactly 10 years ago. 

This time in 2010, stars like BeyoncéZac EfronLindsay Lohan and Pink had flocked to Indio, Calif. to watch live performances from headliners Jay-ZMuse and Gorillaz

Photos

Paris Hilton's Coachella Looks Through the Years

Check out our gallery below for all the must-see Coachella moments from a decade ago.

2010 Coachella, Beyonce, Maria Shriver

John Shearer/WireImage

Beyoncé

Any time Queen Bey pops up at Coachella it's a sweet dream, but her fedora, graphic tee and distressed denim shorts are a beautiful nightmare. 

2010 Coachella, Pink

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Pink

The pop-rocker embodied quintessential early aughts fashion in this babydoll dress and leggings. 

2010 Coachella, Kristen Stewart

Barry Brecheisen/WireImage

Kristen Stewart

Fresh off the runaway success of the Twilight movie franchise, Hollywood's then-It girl hit up Coachella's party circuit. 

2010 Coachella, Wale, John Mayer

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Wale & John Mayer

The rapper and singer-songwriter were spotted backstage.

2010 Coachella, Rachel Bilson

Getty Images

Rachel Bilson

She's not in The O.C. anymore! 

2010 Coachella, Lindsay Lohan

Michael Bezjian/WireImage

Lindsay Lohan

Tie-dye is a timeless Coachella trend, and LiLo rocked it. 

Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Coachella

Flynet

Zac Efron & Vanessa Hudgens

The world was a simpler place with Zanessa in it. 

Katy Perry, 2010 Coachella

Dome, Jones, PacificCoastNews.com

Katy Perry

The pop star has rarely ever missed out on attending Coachella, and who could blame her?

2010 Coachella, Paul Walker

Barry Brecheisen/WireImage

Paul Walker

Just three years prior to his tragic passing, the Fast and Furious star attended Coachella. 

Hayden Panettiere, 2010 Coachella

John Shearer/WireImage

Hayden Panettiere

Say cheese! 

2010 Coachella, Danny DeVito

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Danny DeVito

You never know which celebs will make their way out to the desert for a weekend of fun in the sun. 

2010 Coachella, Doug Reinhardt, Kristin Cavallari

Dome, Jones, PacificCoastNews.com

Kristin Cavallari & Doug Reinhardt

The Hills were alive with the sound of this reality TV duo's Coachella experience. 

2010 Coachella, Kellan Lutz

SplashNews.com

Kellan Lutz

Emmett Cullen, is that you?

2010 Coachella, Emile Hirsch

Getty Images

Emile Hirsch

Stripes, plaid and checkers, oh my! 

2010 Coachella, Taryn Manning

Michael Bezjian/WireImage

Taryn Manning

The Orange Is the New Black star stood out from the crowd in this wild child-inspired look. 

Zooey Deschanel, She & Him

Karl Walter/Getty Images

Zooey Deschanel

The She & Him songstress performed to a sell-out crowd. 

2010 Coachella, Kate Hudson

Flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.com

Kate Hudson

Oversized sunnies, bangles and lace shorts? So 2010. 

2010 Coachella, Beyonce, Jay-Z

Getty Images

Beyonce & Jay-Z

We're crazy in love with this Hollywood power couple, now and then. 

2010 Coachella, Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton

Flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.com

Paris Hilton & Nicky Hilton

Double trouble, indeed. 

2010 Coachella, Joel Madden

Michael Bezjian/WireImage

Joel Madden

The Good Charlotte rocker performed a DJ set. 

2010 Coachella, Lake Bell

Barry Brecheisen/WireImage

Lake Bell

The No Strings Attached star perfected Coachella's easy-breezy vibe in this dress and gladiator sandals. 

2010 Coachella, Kate Bosworth, Alexander Skarsgard

Flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.com

Kate Bosworth & Alexander Skarsgard

Ah, young love. 

2010 Coachella, Jesse Metcalfe

Barry Brecheisen/WireImage

Jesse Metcalfe

The former teen heartthrob performed at a Coachella party. 

2010 Coachella, Florence Welch

Getty Images

Florence Welch

The Florence + the Machine songstress proved the dog days were most definitely over during her Coachella set. 

Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Coachella 2010

Shea Walsh / AP Images for Armani Exchange

Paris Hilton

All together now... "That's hot." 

A YouTube Originals documentary, Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert, will be available to stream on April 10.

