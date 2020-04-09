by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Apr. 9, 2020 4:00 AM
The 2020 Coachella Music Festival may not be kicking off this weekend, but fear not—there are still ways to bring the desert home to you.
In light of growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, festival organizers faced the music last month and postponed this year's gathering to mid-October. So to quench our collective thirst for celeb sightings (Vanessa Hudgens' flower crowns will be sorely missed), we're reliving what went down at Coachella exactly 10 years ago.
This time in 2010, stars like Beyoncé, Zac Efron, Lindsay Lohan and Pink had flocked to Indio, Calif. to watch live performances from headliners Jay-Z, Muse and Gorillaz.
Check out our gallery below for all the must-see Coachella moments from a decade ago.
John Shearer/WireImage
Any time Queen Bey pops up at Coachella it's a sweet dream, but her fedora, graphic tee and distressed denim shorts are a beautiful nightmare.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
The pop-rocker embodied quintessential early aughts fashion in this babydoll dress and leggings.
Barry Brecheisen/WireImage
Fresh off the runaway success of the Twilight movie franchise, Hollywood's then-It girl hit up Coachella's party circuit.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
The rapper and singer-songwriter were spotted backstage.
Getty Images
She's not in The O.C. anymore!
Michael Bezjian/WireImage
Tie-dye is a timeless Coachella trend, and LiLo rocked it.
Flynet
The world was a simpler place with Zanessa in it.
Dome, Jones, PacificCoastNews.com
The pop star has rarely ever missed out on attending Coachella, and who could blame her?
Barry Brecheisen/WireImage
Just three years prior to his tragic passing, the Fast and Furious star attended Coachella.
John Shearer/WireImage
Say cheese!
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
You never know which celebs will make their way out to the desert for a weekend of fun in the sun.
Dome, Jones, PacificCoastNews.com
The Hills were alive with the sound of this reality TV duo's Coachella experience.
SplashNews.com
Emmett Cullen, is that you?
Getty Images
Stripes, plaid and checkers, oh my!
Michael Bezjian/WireImage
The Orange Is the New Black star stood out from the crowd in this wild child-inspired look.
Karl Walter/Getty Images
The She & Him songstress performed to a sell-out crowd.
Flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.com
Oversized sunnies, bangles and lace shorts? So 2010.
Getty Images
We're crazy in love with this Hollywood power couple, now and then.
Flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.com
Double trouble, indeed.
Michael Bezjian/WireImage
The Good Charlotte rocker performed a DJ set.
Barry Brecheisen/WireImage
The No Strings Attached star perfected Coachella's easy-breezy vibe in this dress and gladiator sandals.
Flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.com
Ah, young love.
Barry Brecheisen/WireImage
The former teen heartthrob performed at a Coachella party.
Getty Images
The Florence + the Machine songstress proved the dog days were most definitely over during her Coachella set.
Shea Walsh / AP Images for Armani Exchange
All together now... "That's hot."
A YouTube Originals documentary, Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert, will be available to stream on April 10.
