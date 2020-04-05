While you're Zooming with your family while social distancing, many celebs may also be doing the same with their famous friends, and one Hollywood agent has turned his star-studded gatherings into concerts chock-full of nostalgia.

In recent days, WME partner Richard Weitz has been hosting virtual parties with musical sessions with a slew of celebrities as they all hunker down at their homes amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a recent one, LL Cool J, Thomas Rhett, Billy Ray Cyrus, Liam Payne, Broadway singer Adam Pascal and '80s pop singer-turned-'00s viral prank sensation Rick Astley gave performances.

LL Cool J performed his 1987 rap song, "I Need Love."

"To everybody who is dealing with the coronavirus, all the families," he said. "You stick together, stay close, stay tight."

Payne performed a cover of Sam Smith's "How Do You Sleep." Before he launched into song, Weitz's 17-year-old daughter Demi exclaimed, "Not gonna lie, I'm fangirling right now!"