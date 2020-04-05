Michelle Money broke down in tears on Sunday as she pleaded for fans to pray for her daughter Brielle, who remains unconscious in the hospital a week after her skateboarding accident.

Last week, the Bachelor alum and winner of season 1 of Bachelor in Paradise revealed that the 15-year-old girl had suffered a "serious brain trauma and a fractured skull" and was in the ICU in a medically induced coma at Intermountain Healthcare's Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.

"I need everyone to pray right now because we just have to get her stabilized," a tearful Michelle said in a video posted on Instagram. "I posted on my Story to have you guys pray and once I posted that, her numbers started going down. Today's been a week and if we can't get her numbers stabilized then she, we are gonna have to put her into a deeper coma that has lots of other side effects that we don't want or we're gonna have to do surgery and remove part of her skull."

"Please pray for her. It's been a week, it's been a while week. Last night was just really scary but when I posted on my Story for you guys to pray, her numbers started stabilizing," she continued, weeping. "I just need you guys to really pray right now, OK? Thank you."