Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Deliver Tacos to Healthcare Workers

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 4, 2020 3:05 PM
Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Cody Simpson are showing their appreciation for some of the heroes working to save lives while on the front line of coronavirus pandemic, with a tasty meal.
On Saturday, the two delivered 120 tacos to healthcare workers at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Tarzana, California, located in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley. Simpson posted on his Instagram page videos and photos.
"During a pandemic, we have to show love and support to all the healthcare workers doing their amazing job, so we're doing a big taco delivery to our local hospital," he said.
Simpson included a pic showing him and Cyrus wearing surgical masks and disposable gloves while standing beside a cart full of brown paper bags filled with tacos, as well as an image of masked hospital staff holding their meals. The bags contained handwritten messages that read, "Thank you for your support and love...stay strong!!!"
"Ordered 120 tacos to our local hospital! Saying thank you to the incredible healthcare workers!" Simpson wrote on his Instagram Story. "The heroes of our time!"
Instagram / Cody Simpson
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?