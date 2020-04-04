Happy anniversary, Beyoncé and Jay-Z!

The music power couple is celebrating 12 years since they tied the knot in a secret, intimate wedding ceremony at the rapper and producer's penthouse home in New York City in 2008.

Bey's mom Tina Knowlesdesigned her daughter's wedding dress, a white strapless mermaid gown with a sweetheart neckline. On Saturday, she paid tribute to the couple and shared a photo of Beyoncé cheering as she and Jay-Z walk back up the aisle grinning after exchanging vows. Tina had shared the same pic on the pair's ninth anniversary.

"Happy anniversary to Bey and Jay❤️❤️❤️" she wrote in her new post. "it seemed like yesterday these guys walked down the Aisle. Those are my arms in the fluffing her dress!!! Such beautiful memories of that day now it's twelve years later ! Three gorgeous babies later and love still prevails ❤️[praying emoji] ❤️❤️ ahem i designed that dress...pastor @rudyrasmus."