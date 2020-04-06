10 Books Celebrities Love

Swan Gallet for Shutterstock, Magnus Sundholm for Shutterstock
by Carolin Lehmann | Mon., Apr. 6, 2020 3:17 PM
Swan Gallet for Shutterstock, Magnus Sundholm for Shutterstock
We love these books, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Need a new book recommendation? Well grab some hot tea and a blanket because your favorite celebs want you to hear about their own most-loved reads. Hey, if you're a fan of their work, you'll surely love their taste in books too, right?
So below, shop the titles you need to add to your bookshelf according to Tim McGraw, Karlie Kloss, Chris Pratt and more.
You can't go wrong with this No. 1 New York Times bestselling novel detailing the experience of women during World War II. It has also been turned into a movie, set to be released later this year. Tim McGraw is a big fan, telling fellow bookworm Jenna Bush Hager: "It's one of my favorite books ever. I cried like a baby for about two hours at the end of it. All of my kids have read it, my wife...everybody loves that book."
This New York Times bestseller by the former editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue and current Project Runway judge Elaine Welteroth is beloved by Reese Witherspoon, Karlie Kloss, Malala Yousafza and more. Its her own story of climbing the ranks of the fashion and journalism industries as a black woman. "Elaine Welteroth has written the ultimate guide for how to come into your own, on your own terms," Kloss endorsed. "Packed with honesty and warmth, More Than Enough is a must read for women of all ages and walks of life."
This is the true story of sorority girl Tracy Walder graduating from college and joining the CIA (and then later the FBI). Ellen Pompeo is a fan—so much so that she's developing the book into a series for ABC. "Tracy Walder has a unique combination of immense courage along with compassion and humanity...This book will be an inspiration to anyone who picks it up," Pompeo said.
Celebs including Queen Latifah, Tyler Perry, Common, Spike Lee, Al Sharpton and Tamron Hall love this book about Jay-Z's career written by sociology professor Michael Eric Dyson. "Jay-Z is one of the most remarkable figures of our time," Perry shared. "I identify with him as a person who started poor but who rose high to conquer our realms on our own terms. This brilliant work probes every dimension of this iconic American original."
Ban.do founder and chief creative officer Jen Gotch shares how struggling with mental health issues has not stopped her from becoming a boss business woman in The Upside of Being Down. "[Gotch] shares her wisdom and unique perspective on life and offers advice she has learned through founding the joyful and optimistic lifestyle brand, Ban.do, and being a BOSS (who cries at work), but ALSO through her own struggles with mental illness, personal setbacks, and managing to come out on the other side with optimism firmly intact," fan Busy Phillips said on Instagram. "She wrote a memoir disguised as a self-help book—or maybe she wrote a self-help book disguised as a memoir? Either way, as far as I'm concerned it's required reading for 2020."
Looking for a laugh? Pick up That Was Awkward, a book of illustrations, observations, and advice by New Yorker cartoonist Emily Flake. Flake chronicles the hilarious awkwardness of two humans trying to connect, and Molly Ringwald can't get enough. "It isn't hard to recognize yourself—and everyone you know—in these hilarious portraits of awkward huggers," Ringwald said. "Sincerely funny, sly and subversive, Emily Flake perfectly captures the plight of our perpetually embarrassing rituals of connection."
You're going to have to practice some patience with this one: Laugh Lines doesn't come out until April 14, 2020, but if its celeb endorsements from Larry David, Sarah Silverman, Judd Apatow, Steve Martin and more are any indication, you're going to want to pre-order it ASAP. This memoir is about Alan Zweibel's comedy career, from writing for Saturday Night Live to working on Curb Your Enthusiasm and more. He also interviews some of his famous friends in the book, like Sarah Silverman to Judd Apatow. "Alan Zweibel is the original man behind the man!" Silverman said. "I don't have enough fingers to count how many people would not be where they are without Alan Zweibel. (I only have four fingers, but still...)"
Chris Pratt is going to be starring in a TV show inspired by The Terminal List, a political thriller written by former Navy SEAL Jack Carr about a Navy SEAL who learns that the American government is actually behind the deaths of his entire team. If you love this read and can't get enough, don't worry: There are two more books that follow—True Believer and Savage Son, which comes out this month.
Amy Schumer loves this novel about a group of nuns wanting to protect the safe haven they've built for the abused and abandoned, even though many of their methods are forbidden by the Catholic Church. She describes the book as "a life-altering debut featuring fierce, funny, and irreverent women who battle the most powerful institution in the world." "This is the book we've all been waiting for," she endorsed.
Seth Meyers is a huge fan of this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel about World War II. It follows two children as they try to survive the devastation of the war. "If you've never read this book now is a great time not just because it's wonderful but because there are a lot of short chapters so if you're a parent thinking, 'how the hell am I supposed to read a book with everything else going on,' just know if you can find ten minutes you're banging out a chapter maybe two, depending on how fast a reader you are," Meyers said on Instagram.
Hangin' at home? Check out these brilliant items to keep your brain busy and order a new pair of slippers to get super comfy.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?