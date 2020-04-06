by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Apr. 6, 2020 4:00 PM
If we lived in any of these houses, social distancing would be a whole lot more fun.
As the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to keep many around the world inside for the foreseeable future, those who fortunately don't need to leave right now have become very familiar with the place they call home. While we all dream of the days when we can return to life as we knew it, packed with social outings to the movies, bar, salon and various other fun destinations, some famous names have these luxuries in the comfort of their own houses.
Whether it's luxurious bathroom or an actual bowling alley, many celebrities have some seriously enviable perks inside their homes that would definitely make self-isolating a bit more fun these days.
Sure, there probably isn't a full-fledged bar in your living room, but one can dream.
In the meantime, take a look inside these celeb homes to fuel those real estate fantasies.
If the iconic tennis pro ever gets bored, there's a full-fledged two-lane bowling alley in her basement.
The famed YouTuber's new mega mansion features a fully renovated in-home spa for the relaxation desperately needed right now.
Can't leave the house and go to a bar? No problem for Neil Patrick Harris—he has one right in his parlor.
In times like these, who couldn't use a calming bath? Jessica Alba's tub-shower hybrid looks like the ultimate soaking spot.
With all this time at home, watching TV is high on the to-do list. Fortunately for Nicole Scherzinger, she's got cozy home theater for all that viewing time.
Sure, we can't exactly be out in the world right now, but Terry and Heather Dubrow's pool, with those incredible views, is the ultra-luxurious next best thing.
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
