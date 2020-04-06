13 Jumpsuits That Are Worth The Extra Time In The Bathroom

by Carly Milne | Mon., Apr. 6, 2020 5:00 AM
Confession time: we've never really been big on jumpsuits. We love the way they look, it's just... they take so long to get in and out of when all you want to do is use the bathroom! Who has that kind of time when it's, you know, crucial?
So whenever we start thinking a jumpsuit would be a good idea, we start mentally calculating the bathroom time and go back to two-piece outfits... until now. Because we fell in love with this little number, with its animal print and off-the-shoulder silhouette. Or this one, which looks like the perfect addition to our lounging routine. And then there's this one, which is begging to be taken out on the town (the very second we get to do that again!).
Could it be we're turning into jumpsuit people? Maybe. Join us by shopping our favorite picks below... and take all the extra bathroom time you need, 'cause these jumpsuits are worth it.
We love a good utility jumpsuit, and we love a good floral pattern. Lucky for us, this jumpsuit has everything! Made of cotton with a button-down front and a plethora of pockets, you can wear it casual with nice flats or sneaks, or dress it up with a pair of strappy heels.
Go a little more glam in this super stylin' jumpsuit, with a cowel neckline and a sexy spaghetti strap. It's well-lined, so don't worry about unintentionally showing off your undies when you wear it, and it's made of a soft but thick fabric for a figure-flattering fit. Reviewers say it runs large, so fair warning when you buy!
Go a little more casual and a little more free in this roomy, breezy number, made of lightweight woven viscose that's machine washable. It's just begging for a wide-brimmed hat and strappy flats.
How can you not love this eye-catching stretch jumpsuit? With its bold floral print standing out against a black background, it was made to be seen. And it features a figure-flattering cut, with pin-tucked wide legs, a banded waist, and a v-neck with adjustable straps.
Talk about va va voom! Sleeveless with a deep v in the back and front, this showstopper is made of a blend of rayon, nylon and spandex, so it's got just the right amount of give to conform to your curves. Grab it in a range of sizes from XS to XL.
Still, there's something to be said for subtlety, and this jumpsuit is saying it all. A chic take on the utility style, there's just a hint of attitude thanks to the button front and zip pockets, and the sneaky little zips at the cuffs. While it looks awesome with sneakers, it works equally as well with booties.
If that white jumpsuit up above is the epitome of glam, then this one takes the cake on sultry. It features a flowy overlay that adds to its mystique, with a twist front halter neckline and thin adjustable straps. Put on strappy heels, grab a clutch, and you're good to go for the night.
Doesn't this jumpsuit scream spring? We don't know if it's the on-trend tie-dye, the soft, satiny fabric, or the casual cool of its silhouette, but everything about this jumpsuit makes us think of warmer days and slightly crisp nights with this outfit at the center of it all. What a great day-to-night piece.
If the last jumpsuit screamed spring, we think this one is hollering about summer. Why? The relaxed, billowy, wide-legged cut that's so flowy, you'd be forgiven for thinking it's a dress (it's not!).
But not all jumpsuits are made for errand running and dancing the night away. Some are just made for lazing about at home and binge-watching everything. This is exactly that jumpsuit, made of comfy and soft cotton with jogger bottoms and pockets for snacks. It'll become your new cozy go-to.
Another example of multiple spring trends in one, this jumpsuit rocks a classic gingham pattern with a tie waist and wide legs. And as a bonus, it's made with Lenzing Ecovero, a sustainable fabric created with natural fibers and a more eco-friendly process. Get it in sizes XXS to XL.
We sing the praises of Farm Rio a lot, because they have stunning clothes (and they donate a tree for every order!). But they definitely don't have clothes for wallflowers. So be prepared to stand out from the crowd in this cute little number, with a deep V front leading to beaded buttons, and an open back with a tie at the waist.
This comfy but still sexy jumpsuits checks all the right boxes. On-trend animal print? Check. Flowy silhouette? Check. A little pop of color to add some extra visual interest? Check. Whether you wear it dressy or casual, your style will be on point.
