Meet the Hosts of Quibi's New Series Close Up by E! News!

From Sophie Turner to Zac Efron, many of Hollywood's biggest stars are heading to Quibi—so it's only right that E! News is joining them.

That's right! When the new, mobile-only streaming service launches on Monday, April 6, so will a brand-new pop culture and celebrity daily series produced by the NBCUniversal Digital Lab: Close Up by E! News. Like everything else on Quibi, all of the show's episodes will be 10 minutes or less. You'll never be out of the loop again!

And it'll all be thanks to the hosts of Close Up by E! News, Will Marfuggi and Courtney Tezeno.

Marfuggi is an Emmy-nominated E! News correspondent based in Los Angeles. He's been covering the biggest entertainment news and pop culture stories for over 15 years, all while being a fixture on red carpets at premieres, parties, and award shows and press junkets. His straight forward, unfiltered pop culture commentary explains the biggest news stories clearly and lets his audience know they aren't getting PR spin.

When Marfuggi isn't at work or spending time with his wife and daughter, he can be found trying his best to keep fit through boxing, jujitsu, yoga or pilates and, as always, obsessing over Marvel movies and Bravo reality shows.