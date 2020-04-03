Sophie Turner is giving back to the students at her alma mater, with some sweet words of encouragement.

In a video posted on Wednesday on the YouTube channel of the Playbox Theatre in Warwick in the United Kingdom, where the Game of Thrones alum began her acting career as a child, she reads one of her favorite childhood books—Judith Kerr's The Tiger Who Came to Tea. The short story, published in 1968, features a character named Sophie.

"Good night everyone at Playbox and all of your families. Sending you all my love and keep acting!" Turner says after reading the book.

The Playbox Theatre trains child and teen actors. Turner starred in her first stage production there, Scary Play, when she was 3 years old—10 years before she was cast in her breakout onscreen role of Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones.

"Playbox is a fun environment," the actress told the Coventry Telegraph in 2013. "It's not just a place for kids to hang around and be silly. We are all very serious about acting. They do not mold you into the actor they want, but let you be yourself."