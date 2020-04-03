Congrats to Claire Holt!

The 31-year-old The Originals and The Vampire Diaries alum and husband Andrew Joblon are expecting another baby. She announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Friday, just over a year after the two welcomed their first child, son James Holt Joblon.

"Grateful for this little ray sunshine in an uncertain time ❤️," Holt wrote, alongside a photo of her wearing a blue floral dress and cradling her baby bump while standing beside her husband, who is holding their boy.

Last week, Holt shared a selfie with James for his first birthday.

"My baby is 1!!" she wrote. "Pretty cool that you can grow your own best friend. It's been the shortest/longest, most epic year of my life. Shout-out to my legendary teammate @ajoblon. It's all super easy from here, right??"

Earlier this month, Holt shared a throwback photo of her husband supporting her in the hospital as she was in labor with their son.