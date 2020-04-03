by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Apr. 3, 2020 8:22 AM
In the words of her husband, "Day 10 and we've now cracked."
As many of us around the world understand, social distancing from inside your home all day every day can begin to wear on you. Eventually, you don't know what day or time it is, changing out of your pajamas becomes an unnecessary suggestion and all semblance of normalcy eventually seeps out of the window you've been staring at for the last 15 minutes.
But, as evidenced by this video, these times can also spark musical greatness and comedy gold. In a tweet on Thursday, talent agent Jason Finegan shared a video of his wife, former X Factor contestant, singer and actress Rachel Adedeji in their living room in England with their child and dog watching Whitney Houston's The Bodyguard. In the footage, Adedeji, clad in a robe, impressively belts out the late icon's classic hit, "I Have Nothing," while their dog barks and their daughter screams. As one tweet perfectly summed it up, "Name a better trio."
"Day 10 and we've now cracked.. wife on her knees singing with kid in xmas clothing and dog going nuts," Finegan tweeted.
"Yup, we've lost the plot," she tweeted.
Of course, many of us are going a stir-crazy as we stay inside to prevent the spread of coronavirus—but we definitely don't all sound as good when we sing along.
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?