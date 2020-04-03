Amid the anxiety and the despair, there was some cause for celebration this week at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York.

At least three patients were discharged from the hospital after being treated for and surviving the novel coronavirus and were given special sendoffs. The hospital's executive director, Michael Goldberg, and a Critical Care Surgical ICU nurse, Jeff Rosa, both posted on social media images of doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers clapping and cheering as the people were discharged.

"We celebrate the wins @insidelij!" Goldberg wrote on Instagram, alongside a video. "A proper send off tonight for 3 people surviving #covid and going home."

He also shared a photo of a cake featuring figurines of a doctor and nurse holding up a globe wearing a medical mask.