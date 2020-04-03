Drake Gives a Musical Tour of His Mansion in "Toosie Slide" Video

Drakehas dropped a new single with a side of house tour.

This week, the Grammy-winning rapper's latest track, "Toosie Slide," arrived, sending fans into the weekend with a brand new song to dance to...while they're cooped up social distancing at home, of course. However, according to the accompanying music video, the star is spending just as much time inside his own house as it served as the set of the visual.

For more than five minutes, Drake walks fans through his megamansion, equipped with an elaborate kitchen, piano, indoor and outdoor pools and—a commodity in these quarantine days—its own bar while intermittently performing his "Tootsie Slide" dance routine.

As he makes his way around, viewers also catch glimpses of his Grammys, as well as his Kobe Bryantjerseys.