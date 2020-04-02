Cody Simpson knows the way to girlfriend Miley Cyrus' heart.

The Australian crooner had Miley's heart aflutter—and everyone else watching for that matter—when he read a poem from his book of poems Prince Neptune, which is available for purchase Tuesday, April 7.

Prior to Cody reading his poem, Miley had Lili Reinhart read some of her work from her book Swimming Lessons, something that made her uncomfortable. "I got all weird because I'm not good with mush," the singer explains.

Nonetheless, she wanted her hunky beau to share the poem he wrote about her. So without further ado he read, "In the ancient night, she flies once more back to her home in the stars. I try to chase her there but fall short because I cannot breathe up that high in the radiant heavens where she lingers. I can only admire her from below, humble, starry-eyed poet with the desire for that which is most beautiful. And she is most beautiful. All other—"