Tekashi 6ix9ine Released Early From Prison Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Tekashi 6ix9ine was released from prison several months early and placed under house arrest due to concerns over his health amid the coronavirus pandemic, E! News has confirmed.

In December, the 23-year-old rapper and singer, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was sentenced to two years behind bars, with credit for the 13 months he had already served, after pleading guilty in his federal drugs and weapons criminal case. On Wednesday, a New York judge granted Tekashi's motion for compassionate release. He will now be under home confinement. The judge found that "extraordinary and compelling reasons" warranted a reduction of his sentence and that he "does not pose a danger to the community."

"I am super excited that the judge granted Danny the opportunity to serve his last four months on home confinement so he could be re-united with his family and be safer than in jail because of the Covid-19 pandemic," the rapper's attorney, Dawn Florio, told E! News.

"We are all very happy that he was released," another attorney, Lance Lazzaro, shared with us.

The lawyer added the rapper did not show any symptoms of coronavirus, and that he guessed he would receive a test "when it becomes readily available."

Tekashi was originally set to be officially released from prison at he end of July due to good behavior. Lazzaro had recently written the judge to request to have the star released earlier than that, saying Tekashi suffers from asthma—a condition particularly dangerous to coronavirus patients, "has regularly been hospitalized due to serious asthma attacks," was hospitalized in October for bronchitis and sinusitis and had also "been complaining to prison officials this week of shortness of breath."