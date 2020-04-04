20 Fascinating Facts About Pink

It's been 20 years since we first met Pink.

When her debut album Can't Take Me Home arrived on the scene on April 4, 2000, it heralded the arrival of pop music's biggest rebel. Executive produced by L.A. Reid and featuring writing and production from, among others, Kenneth "babyface" Edmonds and Kandi "Future Real Housewife" Burruss, the R&B-influenced album included hits like "There You Go," "Most Girls" and "You Make Me Sick" and peaked at No. 26 on the U.S. Billboard 200, with the lead single giving her a Top 10 hit on the Hot 100 on her very first at bat.

While her sound would morph over the years, with Pink bristling at both the look and sound Reid insisted upon at the start as she took control and developed the spunky dance-pop sound that would become her calling card over the years, it was clear from the jump that she was a star. And since her debut, she's only proven that, selling over 90 million albums worldwide, winning three Grammys, and even taking home the People's Champion Award at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards.

In celebration of two decades of pop music's most outspoken, inclusive and almost supernaturally athletic stars, take a look at 20 of the most fascinating facts from a career and life like no other.