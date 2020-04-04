Don't Worry, These TV Shows Have Already Been Renewed (Or Canceled!)

TV is in a weird state right now. Many TV shows, specifically broadcast series, shut down production as coronavirus spread around the world.

Shows such as The Resident, New AmsterdamGrey's Anatomy and Empire are ending their seasons early and not resuming production when deemed safe and the coronavirus curve is flattened. Shows like This Is Us, The Real Housewives of New York City, Schitt's Creek and many streaming shows have already completed production and have either completed runs, are nearing completion or just premiering.

However, many of your favorite shows have already been renewed for the 2020-2021 TV season. It's safe to say TV isn't going anywhere.

Below, get a rundown of the shows that have already been renewed (or canceled) as others await their fate come Upfronts in May.

Grey's Anatomy, Station 19

ABC

Renewed: Station 19 (ABC)

ABC is sticking with the Grey's Anatomy spinoff for a season four. Grey's has already been renewed through season 17, so we've got at least another year of both shows. 

The Magicians

Syfy

Ending: The Magicians (Syfy)

Syfy's series based on the books of the same name will come to an end with season five, but don't worry: producers planned on the ending serving as a series finale.

Not Just Me, New Fall Shows, 2019

Fox

Canceled: Almost Family (Fox)

Fox has officially said goodbye to the low-rated drama after one season. 

Hawaii Five-0

CBS

Ending: Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)

After 10 seasons, Hawaii Five-0 will come to an end on April 3. 

Law and Order: SVU

NBC

Renewed: Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

NBC has ordered three more seasons of Detective Olivia Benson (and Dick Wolf's other NBC shows). 

Chicago Fire

NBC

Renewed: Chicago Fire (NBC)

Three more seasons are on the way. 

CHICAGO P.D., Elias Koteas, Tracy Spiridakos, Patrick Flueger, LaRoyce Hawkins, Jon Seda,

James Dimmock/NBC

Renewed: Chicago P.D. (NBC)

P.D. will be back for three more seasons at least! 

Chicago Med

NBC

Renewed: Chicago Med (NBC)

NBC is in for three more seasons! 

Atypical

Netflix

Ending: Atypical (Netflix)

Netflix announced Sam and family will return in 2021 for one final season of Atypical.

Schitt's Creek

Pop

Ending: Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)

The tale of the Rose family and the inclusive town they ended up calling home ends with season six.

Work in Progress

Showtime

Renewed: Work in Progress (Showtime)

The work continues for a second season.

The L Word: Generation Q

Showtime

Renewed: The L Word (Showtime)

The L Word sequel series/revival/whatever you want to call it, will be back.

Spinning Out

Netflix

Ending: Spinning Out (Netflix)

Just one season for the figure skating drama on Netflix.

Fuller House

Netflix

Ending: Fuller House (Netflix)

Say goodbye to the Tanner family again.

BoJack Horseman

Netflix

Ending: BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

Netflix's acclaimed animated series said farewell after six seasons.

Soundtrack

Netflix

Ending: Soundtrack (Netflix)

This musical drama from Smash and Gossip Girl veteran Josh Safran won't return for a second season.

Sex Education

Netflix

Renewed: Sex Education (Netflix)

The Gillian Anderson and Asa Butterfield dramedy will return for season three.

Homeland, Claire Danes

Showtime

Ending: Homeland (Showtime)

Season eight will be the last for Claire Danes' crying face.

Shameless

Showtime

Ending: Shameless (Showtime)

The Gallagher family will say farewell in season 11.

Ray Donovan

Showtime

Canceled: Ray Donovan (Showtime)

Showtime surprised audiences with a cancellation after seven seasons.

This Is Us

NBC

Renewed: This Is Us (NBC)

NBC renewed This Is Us through season six.

New Amsterdam

NBC

Renewed: New Amsterdam (NBC)

NBC handed out a big renewal to New Amsterdam, renewing the show through the 2022-2023 season.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Season 7

NBC

Renewed: Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

NBC is keeping Brooklyn Nine-Nine on patrol for a season eight.

Sunnyside

NBC

Ending: Sunnyside (NBC)

Kal Penn's new comedy was the first cancellation of the season.

Will & Grace, Will and Grace

NBC

Ending: Will & Grace (NBC)

For a second time, Will & Grace is ending on NBC.

The Good Place Series Finale

NBC

Ending: The Good Place (NBC)

Four seasons and the afterlife comedy came to a close.

The 100, Eliza Taylor

The CW

Ending: The 100 (CW)

The CW series will say goodbye after season seven.

Supernatural

The CW

Ending: Supernatural (CW)

It's been 15 years of adventures for Sam and Dean Winchester, and now they're saying goodbye.

Arrow, Series Finale

The CW

Ending: Arrow (CW)

After years of fighting crime, CW has said goodbye to Arrow.

Roswell, New Mexico

The CW

Renewed: Roswell, New Mexico (CW)

This reboot has staying power.

Riverdale

The CW

Renewed: Riverdale (CW)

These crazy kids aren't going anywhere.

Nancy Drew

The CW

Renewed: Nancy Drew (CW)

Nancy Drew remains on the case for a second season.

Legends of Tomorrow, Season 4 Finale

The CW

Renewed: Legends of Tomorrow (CW)

Superheroes for all!

Legacies, Season 2

The CW

Renewed: Legacies (CW)

Vampires never go out of style.

In the Dark

The CW

Renewed: In the Dark (CW)

Season three is a go.

The Flash

The CW

Renewed: The Flash (CW)

Barry Allen and his friends are back to fight crime.

Dynasty

CW

Renewed: Dynasty (CW)

The dramatic Carrington family live to slap each other some more.

Charmed

CW

Renewed: Charmed (CW)

Charmed has cast a spell over an audience.

Nafessa Williams, Cress Williams, Black Lightning

The CW

Renewed: Black Lightning (CW)

Black Lightning continues to fight crime on The CW.

Batwoman, Ruby Rose, New Fall Shows, 2019

CW

Renewed: Batwoman (CW)

Kate Kane patrols Gotham City for another season.

All American

CW

Renewed: All American (CW)

Thanks to strong streaming performance, All American is still in the game.

Fall TV Preview 2019, Supergirl

Dean Buscher/The CW

Renewed: Supergirl (CW)

Remember when this show was on CBS? On The CW, Supergirl has flourished and flown to another renewal.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

ABC

Ending: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC)

The first TV series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ends in 2020.

How To Get Away With Murder

ABC

Ending: How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Viola Davis' ABC drama comes to an end in 2020.

Modern Family Paris

ABC

Ending: Modern Family (ABC)

After 11 years, the end has come for ABC's family comedy.

Fresh Off the Boat

ABC

Ending: Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

After six seasons, the Huang family's stories came to and end in 2020.

Empire

Fox

Ending: Empire (Fox)

The Lyon family will roar for a final time in season six.

The Simpsons

Fox

Renewed: The Simpsons (Fox)

Season 32 was confirmed back in February 2019.

