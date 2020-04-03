Nick and Joe Jonas' Groomer Shares the Beauty Products Your Man Needs

Shutterstock; E! Illustration
by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Apr. 3, 2020 4:00 AM
Ladies, be honest: Is your man keeping up with his beauty regimen?
With barbershops, salons and spas closed down amid the Coronavirus, most men have found themselves questioning what to do about their hair and skincare. Fortunately, we have someone who can help.
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas groomer Marissa Machado spoke to E! News and shared her essentials to keeping your man looking and feeling his best while in quarantine. Hey dudes, you may want to pay attention.
"It's important to continue to cleanse your skin twice a day followed by a facial scrub three times a week especially for men with stubble or facial hair," Marissa shared with us. "This is a great time for men to try new looks with their hair and/or facial hair. You have the time to try on a new you!"
And this doesn't have to be a solo project. According to Marissa, couples can participate in beauty routines together.
"Doing face masks is always a fun way to get your man to care for his skin," she shared. "Maybe give him an at home facial massage with a nice oil and gua sha. If your man needs a shave, maybe offer to do it. Have him teach you his way." See more of her beauty picks and tips below.
"Tired eyes from staying up too late watching Netflix will be quickly corrected with these," Marissa promised to us.
Gentle enough for all skin types, this exfoliating self-tanner has anti-aging properties and vitamin D that help provide a radiant, sunkissed glow year-round.
This toner helps the skin exfoliate and brightens up your complexion. It's so gentle that it can be used on your skin daily. It also has more than 400 five-star reviews on Sephora.
This clean, soothing, non-psychoactive CBD-infused body cream helps relieve stressed, tired and dry-looking skin.
Infused with Butcher's Broom Extract, Lavender Essential Oil and Evening Primrose Oil, Kiehl's formula helps smooth and restore the eye area. Plus, it helps diminish the appearance of dark circles and eye puffiness.
David Beckham's charcoal-infused formula immediately cleanses, purifies and reduces the appearance of clogged pores. The product was inspired by the soccer stud's hectic mornings and the fresh start needed each day to balance a crazy schedule and four kids.
"This is a fun mask that couples can do together," Marissa shared with E! News. "It's super fun to peel off and leaves your skin feeling cleaner."
Are your hands feeling extra day these days? Trust us, you are not alone. "With constant hand washing, this will be your savior," Marissa shared with us.
Attention shavers: If used regularly, this product helps to prevent ingrown hairs and minimizes shaving irritation. Your razor is able to get closer, which leads to less chances of razor drag or burn.
With Easter right around the corner, perhaps you can pick up something for your man above. If not, see even more egg-tastic Easter basket gifts that certainly aren't candy.
