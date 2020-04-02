Being pregnant in quarantine has its ups and downs.

The Bella Twins expressed this very point during their recent exclusive chat with Daily Pop co-host Carissa Culiner. For starters, the twins confirmed that Nikki Bella's been having to go to Brie Bella's doctor in Arizona, rather than her own LA-based OB-GYN. As fans have likely seen on social media, Nikki and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev have chosen to self-quarantine in the Grand Canyon State.

"She's been lucky enough to see my doctor. But, what we did with our doctors' offices, we kind of eliminated a lot of appointments," Brie explained.

"I've been having a hard time with it because it is my first, but Brie keeps telling me that it's ok," Nikki added. "I'll admit, I get scared to go…because they're attached to hospital. And, we know what's going on in the hospitals right now, I don't want to be there and I don't want to go. It's been difficult."

Furthermore, this lock down has made it impossible for Nikki and Artem to take birthing classes. Thankfully, as Nikki detailed, Brie has been her pregnancy "encyclopedia" during this time.

"I don't read as many books as I know first time moms do, because I just ask Brie everything," the retired WWE superstar dished. "Anything that I feel weird or doesn't seem right or what I should I be doing...I just go straight out to Brie all time."