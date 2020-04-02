The First Look at Ryan Murphy's Hollywood Is Beyond Glamorous

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Apr. 2, 2020 12:51 PM

Get ready to travel back in time to glitz, glamour and, well, some inequality. Netflix's Hollywood, starring David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, Laura Harrier and Patti LuPone, is coming to take you on a wild ride.

The limited series created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan follows a group of aspiring stars, writers and directors trying to make it big in post-World War II Hollywood. With a mix of fictional characters and actors playing big names like Rock Hudson and Vivien Leigh, Hollywood takes a look at the entertainment industry's power dynamics and biases across race, gender and sexuality that are still in existence today. But what if they weren't? Hollywood asks that question.

Photos

Your Guide to Sarah Paulson's Roles as Ryan Murphy's Muse

Below, get a first look at the glitz and glamour of the series. Additional cast members include Holland Taylor, Jim Parsons, Dylan McDermott, Joe Mantello, Maude Apatow and Jack Picking.

Hollywood

Netflix

Camille and Claire

Laura Harrier as Camille, Samara Weaving as Claire.

Hollywood

Netflix

Holland Taylor as Ellen Kincaid.

Hollywood

Netflix

Henry Wilson

Jim Parsons as Henry Wilson.

Hollywood

Netflix

Avis

Patti LuPone as Avis.

Hollywood

Netflix

Glamour

Holland Taylor as Ellen Kincaid, Samara Weaving as Claire, Patti LuPone as Avis.

Hollywood

Netflix

Avis in Charge

Patti LuPone as Avis, David Corenswet as Jack.

Hollywood

Netflix

Archie and Raymond

Jeremy Pope as Archie, Darren Criss as Raymond.

Hollywood

Netflix

Laura and Raymond

Laura Harrier as Camille, Darren Criss as Raymond.

Hollywood

Netflix

Acting Class

Laura Harrier as Camille.

Hollywood

Netflix

Ace Studios

Hollywood executives at work.

Hollywood

Netflix

All Glammed Up

Laura Harrier as Camille, Michelle Krusiec as Anna May Wong.

Hollywood

Netflix

Jack and Ernie

David Corenswet as Jack, Dylan McDermott as Ernie.

Hollywood

Netflix

Rock Hudson

Jack Picking as Rock Hudson and Jeremy Pope as Archie.

Hollywood premieres May 1 on Netflix.

