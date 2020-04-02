Get ready to travel back in time to glitz, glamour and, well, some inequality. Netflix's Hollywood, starring David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, Laura Harrier and Patti LuPone, is coming to take you on a wild ride.

The limited series created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan follows a group of aspiring stars, writers and directors trying to make it big in post-World War II Hollywood. With a mix of fictional characters and actors playing big names like Rock Hudson and Vivien Leigh, Hollywood takes a look at the entertainment industry's power dynamics and biases across race, gender and sexuality that are still in existence today. But what if they weren't? Hollywood asks that question.