by Chris Harnick | Thu., Apr. 2, 2020 12:51 PM
Get ready to travel back in time to glitz, glamour and, well, some inequality. Netflix's Hollywood, starring David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, Laura Harrier and Patti LuPone, is coming to take you on a wild ride.
The limited series created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan follows a group of aspiring stars, writers and directors trying to make it big in post-World War II Hollywood. With a mix of fictional characters and actors playing big names like Rock Hudson and Vivien Leigh, Hollywood takes a look at the entertainment industry's power dynamics and biases across race, gender and sexuality that are still in existence today. But what if they weren't? Hollywood asks that question.
Below, get a first look at the glitz and glamour of the series. Additional cast members include Holland Taylor, Jim Parsons, Dylan McDermott, Joe Mantello, Maude Apatow and Jack Picking.
Netflix
Laura Harrier as Camille, Samara Weaving as Claire.
Netflix
Holland Taylor as Ellen Kincaid.
Netflix
Jim Parsons as Henry Wilson.
Netflix
Patti LuPone as Avis.
Netflix
Holland Taylor as Ellen Kincaid, Samara Weaving as Claire, Patti LuPone as Avis.
Netflix
Patti LuPone as Avis, David Corenswet as Jack.
Netflix
Jeremy Pope as Archie, Darren Criss as Raymond.
Netflix
Laura Harrier as Camille, Darren Criss as Raymond.
Netflix
Laura Harrier as Camille.
Netflix
Hollywood executives at work.
Netflix
Laura Harrier as Camille, Michelle Krusiec as Anna May Wong.
Netflix
David Corenswet as Jack, Dylan McDermott as Ernie.
Netflix
Jack Picking as Rock Hudson and Jeremy Pope as Archie.
Hollywood premieres May 1 on Netflix.
