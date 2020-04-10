The Family Karma crew may have ditched Miami for Key West, but they weren't able to escape the ever-growing drama between Brian Benni and Monica Vaswani.

Things kick off when the group is out to dinner in this exclusive preview of Sunday's new episode, with Monica exacerbating an already tense conversation by telling Bali Chainani—who's simply inquiring about any potential "chemistry" between the flirty pair—to "shut up."

"Don't scream at us because we ask you about it," Bali says while venting in a confessional interview. "You know what, I've left my home, I've left my kid, I've left my boyfriend to come here and have a good time. Chill the f--k out."

The cameras flash back to Monica repeatedly telling Bali to drop it. Vishal Parvani is particularly surprised with her behavior, explaining in an interview that he wouldn't expect her to "talk back to elders."

The conversation continues because Amrit Kapai steps in to defend Monica, but his comments are directed at Anisha Ramakrishna, not Bali. She, too, wants to know if there's anything going on between Brian and Monica.

"When you want your stuff done with, but you can still bring up her stuff, that's not cool," he tells Anisha.