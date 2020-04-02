Rob Lowe's Son John Reveals He Is 2 Years Sober

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Apr. 2, 2020 1:18 PM
Rob Lowe's son, Johnny, is opening up about his experience with sobriety in the hopes of setting a "small example" for his followers.
While he previously kept his struggles with alcohol private, the 25-year-old says that today, the 2-year anniversary since going sober, has inspired him to open up about his journey. "I haven't been vocal about my sobriety on here just because I felt it was something I wanted to keep personal, but I had a change of heart today," he shares on Instagram. "Two years in and I am more grateful than ever to have a community of support and friends who continue to build me up and hold me accountable."
Of course, he acknowledges he never would've reached this accomplishment had he never made the "difficult" decision to "change" his life. But, he says, "As a young person I hope that I can be a small example that it is possible and that things really do get SO MUCH BETTER."
"It's an incredibly strange and tense time in our world right now, and my heart goes out to everyone going through something, but today I am especially aware of the addicts who are looking for help and having a hard time finding it," he continues.
At the moment, some resources for those seeking help are unavailable because of the coronavirus, but Johnny reveals the ways to get the help that is needed. "Reach out to someone: a friend, a family member, me... and go online and find a ZOOM AA meeting and JUMP IN!!"
"Life doesn't have to be short and we don't have to blow it," he insists. This is in reference to a photo of himself in which he's chugging a bottle of wine, with the caption "Life is short, blow it," pasted over it.
His father commented on the post, "I have never been more proud. Your hard work is an inspiration. Keep coming back."
Rob himself will celebrate 30 years of sobriety this May. He previously said thanks to rehab and recovery he is living a "life of promise".
