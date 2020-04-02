The Flash's Danielle Panabaker Gives Birth to 1st Child

And a baby makes three!

On Thursday, Danielle Panabaker announced that she and her husband Hayes Robbins welcomed their first child with an adorable post on social media.

Sharing a picture from her pregnancy where she can be seen cradling her baby bump, The Flash star wrote, "This was good but holding you in my arms is an indescribable feeling. Happy to announce that our baby was born and we are safe, happy, and healthy at home." Her comments section was filled with well wishes from her CW co-stars and celeb pals after sharing the news.

"CONGRATS!!!" Shantel VanSanten wrote, followed by a comment from Danielle Nicolet: "So happy for you, and can't wait until we can all be in the same room together!" Arielle Kebbel left the new mom a sweet message, writing, "Congrats! So happy for all 3 of you. What a wild time. Sending you all peace health and so much love!" Alison Brie also sent her congrats, saying, "Congratulations!! Much love to the whole family!" Danielle also received a comment from fellow Disney alum Christy Carlson Romano, who wrote, "Congrats!!!!"