Karlie Kloss is one happy newlywed.

While the Project Runway host has been married to Joshua Kushner for a year and together for more than seven years, pop culture fans still don't know much about the relationship.

But while sitting down with Diane Von Furstenberg for her Spotify podcast InCharge with DVF, the supermodel couldn't help but open up about the special bond she has with her husband.

"I absolutely met, married and am madly in love with my soulmate," Karlie shared when discussing Joshua. "He is truly my partner. He is my partner in life. He is my best friend. He is my other half. I didn't know that I could love someone in this kind of way and I feel like I've almost grown up with him. I met him when I was 19 and I think there's s lot of growing into myself that I still was doing when I first met him and still am to this day."

Karlie continued, "But I think it's one thing I've really learned over my 20s so far has been how important it is to continue that personal growth and investing in myself and giving space and time to myself to grow into myself."