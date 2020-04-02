Jesse Eisenberg is living in a social distancing network now.

While catching up with Conan O'Brien via video chat during Wednesday night's episode of Conan, the actor revealed that he and his family have been social distancing together in an RV. Done as a precautionary measure to avoid traveling by plane, Jesse, who was reporting live from Kansas, shared that the Eisenberg gang has been making their way from California to Indiana.

"I was, like, in Los Angeles for work and then this happened and we were trying to get back to Indiana, where we live, and we rented an RV so we can isolate but also get back home," he explained to Conan, who joked that it looked like The Social Network star was in a bunker.

"We're trying to get back to Indiana help out at my mother-in-law's domestic violence shelter, who are losing their volunteers because their volunteers are college students," Jesse continued. "So, we're trying to get back to help out there, and we feel, like, you know, totally helpless."