How Sarah Hyland Knew Wells Adams Was the One

Sarah Hyland didn't need a rose to know that Bachelor Nation's Wells Adams was the one.

The 29-year-old actress looked back at their love story in a new interview for Cosmopolitan's May issue.

Like many people, Hyland first saw Adams on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette. She rooted for and tweeted about him and then continued to follow his journey on Bachelor in Paradise. Eventually, Adams slid into her DMs. Soon, they were texting, sending each other voice memos, calling and FaceTiming. They then had their first real date at an Emmys party in September 2017.

"It's the most millennial thing in the entire world," the Modern Family star told the magazine. "I kind of want to gag at it."

Just a few days later, Hyland underwent her second kidney transplant.

"He was texting me in the morning before I went into surgery, and we were FaceTiming the entire time I was in the hospital," she recalled to Self back in 2018.