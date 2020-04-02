Keith Urban has a sweet surprise for his fans.

The country music superstar is releasing a music video for his latest hit song, "God Whispered Your Name." In celebration, Urban is taking his fans behind the scenes of the music video set in an exclusive video with E! News.

"Hey everyone! It's Keith Urban here. I'm gonna show you a little glimpse of a bit of behind the scenes of the making of 'God Whispered Your Name' video," Keith tells fans in a video message. "Check it out."

In the BTS clip, Urban opens up about the visual he had in mind for the project.

"The only visual I had in mind for the video of 'God Whispered Your Name' was to try and capture a sense of being isolated, lonely, dark place," Urban explains. "And then being able to, across the whole video, start moving into the light just a little bit more each time."