Television has been an overwhelming comfort while millions have been doing their part and social distancing in the fight against the spread of coronavirus. And because so much TV is being consumed, both old and new, we couldn't help but think how some of our old favorites would handle the current situation.

How would your favorite character be social distancing? How would some dearly departed medical shows handle the very real pandemic? So, we asked those who helped bring those shows to life over the years how their series would handle life in the time of coronavirus.

30 Rock has been especially top of mind lately, given all the increased celebrity activity on Instagram Live, now that all productions are shut down and all events canceled. You just know Jenna Maroney would have been desperate to be a part of Gal Gadot's "Imagine" video, and you could imagine Liz Lemon relishing the opportunity to stay home and eat her night cheese. So we were thrilled when executive producer Robert Carlock offered an imaginary episode of 30 Rock that pretty much lived up to and exceeded everything we had imagined.