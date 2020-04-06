Roswell, New Mexico's Isobel Evans has been through a lot over the past few weeks.

First, she discovered that her husband was not who she thought he was, and was secretly an evil alien who compelled her to kill someone a decade ago. Then he died, and her brother Max died, and the girl she had been compelled to kill came back to life. Then she discovered she was pregnant thanks to her evil dead husband, and as an alien trying hard to keep her true identity a secret, that left her with very few options.

"She's already got a lot of grief and trauma she's dealing with, which she's doing very much alone," Lily Cowles tells E! News. "And then to find herself pregnant, I think, puts her in a really bad situation, because first of all, she is an alien so she can't go to a doctor and see medical help that she needs to deal with the birth, or the pregnancy, or handling the pregnancy however she would want to do it. But also she's really isolated. I don't think she has anyone she can turn to."