Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger Dead at 52 From Coronavirus

The music community is mourning the loss of a talented musician and songwriter.

Fountains of Wayne member Adam Schlesinger passed away Wednesday morning as a result of Coronavirus complications, his attorney confirmed to Rolling Stone. He was 52.

Earlier this week, Adam's longtime attorney Josh Grier reported that his friend was "very sick and heavily sedated" in a New York City area hospital. In fact, the musician and songwriter had been hospitalized for more than a week at the time.

During his career, Adam received nominations for the Oscars, Tonys, Grammys and Emmys thanks to his various projects. As a result, he was a full-on EGOT contender.

Most recently at the 2018 Emmys, he was nominated for two awards after writing songs for the hit TV series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. His Oscar nomination occurred in 1997 when he helped co-write the theme song for the Tom Hanks-directed film That Thing You Do!

Music fans will also remember Adam for his work in Fountains of Wayne.