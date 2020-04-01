It's a tale as old as time...

Like many actresses before her, Kristen Bell was among the many aspiring artists who got critiqued based off of her appearance.

The Frozen star recently took a walk down memory lane and shared some of her most treasured experiences behind some of her iconic roles, including Veronica Mars, Gossip Girl, Forgetting Sarah Marshall and many others.

However, things were a little rough at the start of her acting career.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Bell also opened up about those early auditioning days and how most of her "feedback" was centered around her looks rather than her talent.

"I remember early on, getting feedback, that I wasn't enough in either category," she recalled to the publication during a sit-down interview for its YouTube channel.

"I would get feedback from an audition: 'Well, you're not pretty enough to play the pretty girl, but you're not quirky enough or weird enough to play the weird girl,'" she explained of people's critiques.