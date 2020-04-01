As production on Schitt's Creek started winding down, series star and co-creator Dan Levy had to put his foot down and stop a certain behavior.

"There was a point where I had to shut down the, like, 'this is the last' stuff because it was getting to the point where you'd do something and someone would whisper, ‘this is the last time we're picking up cutlery,'" Levi said in the post-episode breakdown roundtable posted by Canadian broadcaster CBC.

Levi and costars Annie Murphy, Noah Reid, Jennifer Robertson, Karen Robinson, Sarah Levy and Emily Hampshire broke down the penultimate episode of Schitt's Creek in the video below.