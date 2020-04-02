DIY Hair Mask Recipes From Beyoncé-Approved Brand Reverie

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

There's no need to splash out on fancy hair treatments when you can make your own right at home using ingredients that you already have in the pantry. But where to start? Garrett Markenson, who co-runs Reverie hair care and is a hairstylist to the queen herself, Beyoncé, has exclusively shared some easy DIY hair treatment recipes with E!. Beyond Beyoncé, Reverie's star-studded fan-base also includes Naomi Watts, Miranda Kerr, Liberty Ross and more.

You can include Reverie hair products in these concoctions, which are all handcrafted in California using ethically and sustainably sourced botanical ingredients, or for some you can use hair products that you already have on hand. Learn how to make scalp exfoliants, overnight masks and more per Markenson's instructions below for a self-care day made for the history books.