Tana Mongeau may have her own reality TV show, but she's revealing that what you see isn't all that real.

She's opening up about this and more in her latest YouTube video, which she titles "Letting you in on the truth about MTV, depression + a life update." The hour-long video is a lengthy discussion about her mental health and how she's really doing behind closed doors.

To start, the reality TV star shares that filming this confessional of sorts is really "nerve-wracking" because, "after this, a lot of people will look at me differently."

"A lot of the things I'm about to say hold a lot of weight," she admits. "2019 might've been one of the most successful textbook years of my life, but when it comes to my mental state, it was absolutely, hands-down in my 21-years of life the worst year of that." Her breakup from boyfriend Jake Paul and ongoing issues with her allegedly "abusive" parents only served to harm her mental health further.

Tana then confesses to being addicted to Xanax, something that she's never fully admitted to before.