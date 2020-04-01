by Chris Harnick | Wed., Apr. 1, 2020 12:08 PM
What happens when you think you're pranking somebody, only to be the one getting pranked? Ask Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson.
In the above exclusive sneak peek from tonight's Jimmy Kimmel Live, Ferguson thinks he's pranking his Modern Family costar Eric Stonestreet with the help of Jimmy Kimmel and his crew, but the joke is quite literally on Ferguson.
Get a taste for the prank in the video above, it involves a lot of diarrhea talk, and be sure to tune in to the Wednesday, April 1 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:35 p.m. to see how everything shakes out.
Modern Family will wrap up its 11-season run on Wednesday, April 8 with a two-part finale. Before the Dunphy, Pritchett and Tucker clans get their last laughs, ABC will air A Modern Farewell, a one-hour special saluting the long-running comedy.
The one-hour documentary will explore the show's run, from writing and casting of the pilot all the way up to the series finale table read. Look for the special to revisit many of the show's iconic moments and feature Ed O'Neill, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ferguson, Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Jeremy Maguire, Reid Ewing and Benjamin Bratt all looking back on the show.
The Modern Family series finale, simply titled "Finale," features Mitchell (Ferguson) and Cam (Stonestreet), settling into their new normal. Phil (Ty Burrell) and Claire (Bowen) deciding one of the kids needs to move out in order for them to take control of the house once again, and as Gloria (Vergara) becomes successful at work, she notices her family doesn't seem to need her as much as they used to.
Modern Family airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights, 11:35 p.m. on ABC.
