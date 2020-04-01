by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Apr. 1, 2020 11:33 AM
Like so many parents today, Angelina Jolie is adjusting to school closures.
As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to affect millions around the world, many academic institutions have understandably closed their doors and moved to online only as part of social distancing.
And in a new interview with DongA Daily, South Korea's oldest and leading media outlet, the actress and mother confirmed her son's school Yonsei University is also temporarily closed.
But like so many students today, Maddox Jolie-Pitt is very much looking forward to attending when it's safe.
"I could not be happier about Mad‘s choice of university. It is of course closed at the moment because of the pandemic. But he's not transferring school," she shared with the outlet. "He‘ll be going back as soon as things settle. He's using the time to focus on his Korean and Russian studies."
Angelina also pointed out that nearly a billion young people globally are out of education.
As a result, some students will likely struggle to adjust and get back in the classroom.
"Being suddenly out of school and cut off from friends is hard for anyone, but in some countries, if a young person‘s education is interrupted in this way, they may never be able to go back, because they have to go to work or face other pressures," the humanitarian explained. "Some children depend on school to get one meal a day that can help them survive extreme poverty. Other young people may be more vulnerable to abuse or domestic violence. So there's an urgent need to help young people to continue their education, through distance learning for example, to ensure they able to get their qualifications and that they get the other kinds of support they need."
Angelina added, "This is my major focus, and something that I‘m working on with UNESCO and a global coalition of countries."
Earlier this month, the Maleficient actress pledged to donate $1 million to the No Kid Hungry organization. Angelina has also been practicing social distancing with her children who continue to have regular visits with Brad Pitt.
"My heart goes out to the people of Korea and everyone in the world who is suffering as a result of Coronavirus. I hope we will see greater international cooperation to fight this as one international community, and share our resources and knowledge to get through this as best we can together," Angelina continued. "I hope it will remind us all of the value of global cooperation."
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
