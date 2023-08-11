Viola Davis Has an Entirely Charming Love Story That You Should Know

Watch : Viola Davis' Daughter Genesis Is Following In Her Mom's Footsteps

Annalise Keating got away with a lot. A lot, a lot. But, ultimately, How to Get Away With Murder's cutthroat attorney and criminal law professor was after something akin to what most of us are seeking.

"I love the idea that she's just searching for love and intimacy and whoever will give it to her," Viola Davis told E! News of the character she inhabited from 2014 up until the end of the ABC series' six-season run in 2020. "I love that it's not coming from a place of damage and being screwed up because I don't think it's screwed up. I think it's an interesting, liberating thought to just seek the person who is seeking you."

Fortunately for Davis, though, her real-life happy ending is already wrapped up.

Though the star shares scant few commonalties with her fame-making character ("She's messy, almost sociopathic, sexual, mysterious, highly intelligent, a big personality. She's all of those adjectives that are not associated with me," she told People in 2019), a love life in near constant upheaval was once one of them.