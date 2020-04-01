How to Save 25% at NutriBullet Now

  • By
    &

by Carolin Lehmann | Wed., Apr. 1, 2020 10:22 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-comm: Eat Clean and Save Green at NutriBullet's 25%Off Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you haven't tried a NutriBullet blender yet, here's your perfect shot. You can currently take 25% off site-wide using the coupon code TAKECARE, so you can eat clean and save some green simultaneously.

Check out some great recipes for your new blender here! And then hear more about our top buys at NutriBullet below. You'll find that they offer more than just their namesake personal blender.

Read

Sephora's Jaw-Dropping 50% Off Oh Snap! Sale Includes Benefit Cosmetics, Clinique & More

NutriBullet

Keep things simple with the original NutriBullet personal blender. At only $45, you can't go wrong. What's great about this one is that you don't have to transfer your smoothie to a new cup. The blender's bullet is your cup.

E-comm: Eat Clean and Save Green at NutriBullet's 25%Off Sale
$60
$45 NutriBullet
NutriBullet Blender Combo

If you're in the market for a full-size blender, purchase this combo to switch between single-serving cups and a large-capacity pitcher. Super versatile!

E-comm: Eat Clean and Save Green at NutriBullet's 25%Off Sale
$140
$105 NutriBullet
NutriBullet Baby

How cute is the NutriBullet Baby? It includes small storage cups with a tray for you to create your own baby food batches.

E-comm: Eat Clean and Save Green at NutriBullet's 25%Off Sale
$45
$60 NutriBullet

Want to keep shopping? Check out these items to create a comfy at-home office and hear about these slippers that you can actually wear outdoors.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Life/Style , Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.