by Jess Cohen | Wed., Apr. 1, 2020 8:37 AM
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are celebrating six months together!
That's right, the "Slide Away" singer and the "Golden Thing" artist first sparked romance rumors in Oct. 2019, when they were spotted kissing in Los Angeles. Now, a half of a year later, Cyrus and Simpson are still going strong and marking a relationship milestone.
In honor of their anniversary, Simpson took to his Instagram Story to post a photo of a smirking Cyrus, donning sweatpants and what appears to be some face cream.
"6 months with you is worth a lifetime with anybody else," Simpson wrote alongside the photo. "I love you."
This celebration comes shortly after Simpson introduced his "son" to the world...Cyrus' new dog! The Disney alum recently announced that she's adopted a new pup, a mixed Shepherd named Bo Cyrus.
Simpson took to Instagram last week to share a sweet family selfie with Bo and Cyrus.
"Baby boy Bo," Simpson captioned the post. "Stay safe everyone."
Though Cyrus and Simpson have faced split rumors over their six months together, they've remained "best friends" and continue to be as united as ever.
So, in celebration of Cyrus and Simpson's relationship milestone, let's take a look back at some of their hottest pics together.
Relive the celeb duo's romance below!
Instagram / Cody Simpson
The two share a smooch while her performs his song "Golden Thing," which is about Miley, on Instagram Live on Oct. 18, 2019.
Simpson was by Cyrus' side as she recovered from surgery.
Instagram / Cody Simpson
"Pre swim breakfast courtesy of baby," Simpson wrote alongside this pic.
Article continues below
Simpson serenaded Cyrus with a new song amid her hospitalization.
P&P / MEGA
Simpson donned a Friends shirt while out getting coffee with Cyrus in California.
BACKGRID
During another outing with Cyrus, Simpson wore a Pretty Little Thing shirt.
Article continues below
Simpson posted this photo with Cyrus to Instagram, captioning the post, "papillon." Cyrus commented on the post, "Need. Oxygen. Can't. Breathe. I. Stan. For. Ever. Ship."
The couple proves they're still going strong with a twinning post on Instagram. Cyrus and Simpson can be seen wearing similar sunglasses in this social media snap.
Happy anniversary!
