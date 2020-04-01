Much like many of the British people under his family's rule, Prince Charles knows what it's like to contract coronavirus.

After his diagnosis was announced last week, the heir apparent was confirmed just days ago to now be "out of isolation." On Wednesday, Charles took to social media with an encouraging statement on the frightening pandemic his country and the rest of the world is facing, as both a royal and someone who has lived it.

"Having recently gone through the process of contracting this coronavirus, luckily with relatively mild symptoms, I now find myself on the other side of the illness, but still in no less a state of social distance and general isolation," he began his speech. "As we are all learning, this is a strange, frustrating and often distressing experience when the presence of family and friends is no longer possible and the normal structures of life are suddenly removed."

Charles expressed his condolences, continuing, "At such an unprecedented and anxious time in all our lives, my wife and I are thinking particularly of all those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances and of those having to endure sickness, isolation and loneliness."