Demi Lovato's FaceTime group is lit.

During Monday's at-home episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the "I Love Me" singer told host Jimmy Fallon that her manager Scooter Braun has created an epic FaceTime group to keep everyone connected while social distancing. But the music mogul doesn't just invite his clients to join. According to Demi, he's extended the group to some pretty impressive celebrities.

"He just called, like, 30 random celebrities and it's actually really funny because the first night I got on, I answered the phone and it was Bill Clinton on FaceTime," she raved. "He was the, like, guest of honor. And then, all of a sudden, I see Ariana [Grande] and Katy Perry and all these celebrities and Scooter. And every night, it's somebody new. It's, like, guest of honor."

As for who Demi's been the most surprised to see in the FaceTime group, she couldn't help but gush over Mark Cuevas from Netflix's Love Is Blind.