by emily belfiore | Wed., Apr. 1, 2020 5:00 AM
Sophie Turner is loving social distancing.
On Tuesday, the Game of Thrones alum joined Conan O'Brien for an at-home version of Conan, where she gave the late night host an update on how she and her husband Joe Jonas are doing.
"I'm kind of loving it," she said. "Yeah, I mean I'm an introvert. I'm a homebody. Just like, if I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me. I leave the house once a day anyway to walk my dogs and then that's it."
To further prove how much she's enjoying staying in, Sophie even admitted that she was still sporting her sweatpants during the interview. "I love this. This is great, isn't it? You don't have to get dressed up. I'm wearing my sweatpants," she said as she kicked up her leg. "I'm business on top, party on the bottom."
Still on the topic of social distancing outfits, the mom-to-be joked that Joe hasn't quite grasped the loungewear concept yet. In fact, Sophie shared that she found it strange that he's still wearing jeans around the house.
"I mean, this is something that's only kind of come to my attention since this quarantine thing, but I saw…it was like a meme online or some comment or something and someone said, like, ‘If you're wearing denim pants at home, like, what does that say about you as a person?'" she said. "Like, are you a psychopath? And Joe does that. Joe wears denim trousers at home—where no one can see him. I'm not wearing denim trousers. This is the most dressed up I've been in days."
After Conan confessed to wearing jeans during social distancing, the X-Men: Dark Phoenix star quipped: "Why do that to your groin, Conan?"
Much to the comedian's surprise, Sophie said that Joe has been struggling to stay entertained since he can't socialize.
"Everything seems to be working out in my favor here," she explained. "Joe's like a, he's a real social butterfly. So, I struggle to kind of lock him down and have him just spend time with me. So, it's kind of…it's, like, prison for him, but it's great for me."
Keeping his passion for music alive, the Jonas Brothers singer has started livestreaming themed DJ sets on Instagram Live and has recruited Sophie to be his bartender and stylist. "I pour him his drinks," she said. "I pour him his alcohol. I give him tequila shots. He'll text me and be like, ‘What time is it?' I'll reply from the kitchen: ‘Shot time.' And bring him a shot of tequila…there are no rules in quarantine."
"It's fun, it's really fun," Sophie continued. "And, like, I get to dress him up according to what kind of the theme is of the DJ set. ‘80s, I dressed him up in this, like, windbreaker that was very colorful and very ‘80s. The next one, I think he's thinking of reggae music. So, I don't know…if I have the right attire for that."
