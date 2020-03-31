Chris Cuomo is urging people to value facts over fear amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday night, the CNN news anchor addressed his Cuomo Prime Time audience while recovering from the novel coronavirus in his New York City home, where he is currently quarantined away from his wife and kids. He told people he's speaking out because he wants everyone to understand, "We have to do everything we can to avoid being sick."

"We have to do it for ours, our families and for those on the front lines, we are saving the lives of people like me and many of you. Together as ever as one. That is our remedy," he implored. "What do you say? Let's get after it."

As for the illness, Cuomo doesn't detail his symptoms or how he feels physically, but said the virus is taking an emotional toll on him because he's "not able to be there for my family right now in the what I that I want to be."

Moreover, the father-of-three said he has a "sickening" fear that he might've passed the illness onto members of his family.

But as he waits to see if they show symptoms, the news anchor is more than willing to self-isolate in their basement. "My basement is great. It's not going to be a hardship, but I can't go hug my kids. I can't be with my family. I can't go out and get anything for them." he shared.