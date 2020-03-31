See Christina Anstead, Tarek El Moussa and More HGTV Stars Send Message of Support to Viewers at Home

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Mar. 31, 2020 2:30 PM

HGTV wants you to know we're all #HomeTogether. The network known for home renovations shows is launching a new campaign for viewers at home social distancing. In the exclusive video above, HGTV stars such as Maureen McCormick, Tarek El Moussa, Christina Anstead, Hilary Farr and Tamara Day express their gratitude to viewers who are working on the front lines fighting the spread of coronavirus.

"To everyone at home, thank you for doing your part," Anstead says in the exclusive video above.

In addition to the #HomeTogether campaign, HGTV has a number of marathons planed.

On Tuesday, March 31 Love It or List It airs from 12-9 p.m. ET/PT. On Wednesday, April 1 House Hunters will air in a block from 6 a.m. through 12 p.m. ET/PT and Property Brothers: Forever Home takes over from 12-8 p.m. ET/PT ending with a new episode at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Thursday, April 2 will have a marathon of Unsellable Houses from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m. ET/PT and Windy City Rehab from 12-8 p.m. ET/PT. On Friday, April 3, Log Cabin Living airs from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET/PT and My Lottery Dream Home airs from 6 p.m. until midnight ET/PT.

"HGTV is a family that brings other families together—no matter where they call home. We are grateful for the people on the frontlines who continue to help and protect us. Right now, undying gratitude is all we have and it is everything," the network said in a statement to E! News.

Click play on the video above to see the full message from HGTV stars.

Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.

