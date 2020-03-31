HGTV wants you to know we're all #HomeTogether. The network known for home renovations shows is launching a new campaign for viewers at home social distancing. In the exclusive video above, HGTV stars such as Maureen McCormick, Tarek El Moussa, Christina Anstead, Hilary Farr and Tamara Day express their gratitude to viewers who are working on the front lines fighting the spread of coronavirus.

"To everyone at home, thank you for doing your part," Anstead says in the exclusive video above.

In addition to the #HomeTogether campaign, HGTV has a number of marathons planed.